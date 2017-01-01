Prizm

Prizm – the music brain

The first intelligent music player you can plug in to any speakers.
Discover Prizm.

Music automatically
matches people’s taste.

Prizm revolutionizes listening to music with friends. It recognizes who’s there using their smartphone and adapts the music according to each person’s tastes.

Discover your next favorite songs.

Prizm cleverly explores a catalog of several million of songs to select the best ones according to your taste.

When you hear something great, just touch the Like button on Prizm, or in the mobile app, to save the song so you can enjoy it again later.

Everyday it knows more
about your musical taste.

        Create your profile in seconds with some of your favorite songs.
       Then, Prizm learns continuously from your taste. It remembers
      each one of your interactions so it can refine its musical
     recommendations over time.

Your life with Prizm.

I'm alone
Waking up
on a monday morning
Prizm intuitively plays my pop playlist
I'm with my partner
cooking
on a thursday evening
Prizm introduces us to some jazz
I'm with my friends
partying
on a saturday night
Prizm intuitively plays electro music
7:30 AM
6:45 PM
10:15 PM

Just press Play.

Music starts instantly.

You no longer need to use your smartphone or computer to play music.
Prizm is always ready to play. From the touch of a button, enjoy the songs you like and discover your next favorite ones.

A brain for your speakers.

Designed in Paris
Two-year warranty

